Perron scored a power-play goal in Detroit's 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Perron's marker came at 16:52 of the third period to tie the game at 4-4. It also extended his point streak to four games, giving him three goals and six points over that span. The 35-year-old has 12 goals and 27 points in 33 contests in 2022-23.