Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Adds another two assists
Larkin had a pair of helpers Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.
The goals aren't coming for the young center, but the assists continue to pile in bunches. Larkin now has five assists in his past two games, which is as many goals as he's got all season. The goals should come eventually, as Larkin actually had more goals than assists in his first two seasons in the league. Still, given that he's three points shy of last year's total already, owners don't have much reason to complain.
