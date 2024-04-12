Larkin scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

He helped set up two of Lucas Raymond's three goals on the night, and Larkin's own tally midway through the third period sparked a rally from a 5-3 deficit that earned Detroit a potentially crucial point in the standings. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Larkin has racked up six goals and 11 points in the last 10 games, and he needs one more goal in the Red Wings' final three games to set a new career high with 33.