Larkin scored the overtime goal on the power play to complement a regulation assist as the Red Wings snuck past the Maple Leafs, 5-4, on Saturday.

This is an example of a captain showing up for the biggest moment of his entire season. A regulation loss would have eliminated the Red Wings from playoff contention, but Larkin was extremely clutch, and the team avoided a total meltdown despite permitting three unanswered goals in the second period. Larkin seems to hover around a point-per-game pace year in and year out with this season being no exception. The fleet-footed pivot has a career-high 33 goals to go along with 34 assists through 66 contests. There are two games to go for the Wings in the regular season.