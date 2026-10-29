Larkin (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's home clash against the Blackhawks, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Head coach Todd McLellan stated that interim general manager Shawn Horcroff will address the reason regarding Larkin's absence. It appears that more news is to come regarding the 30-year-old center, as he's been vocal about wanting to be traded. Larkin recently expanded his 10-team trade list to 12, and with many contenders on that list wanting to lock down their center depth ahead of making a postseason run, the 12-year NHL veteran is a clear fit at the position. However, his absence isn't confirmed to be related to a potential trade, so expectations should be tempered for the time being. For now, he will miss Thursday's game against Chicago, and if he's still with the Red Wings on Saturday, he'll have a chance to play against the Blues.