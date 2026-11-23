Larkin will make his Canadiens debut during Monday's game against the Kings, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Larkin was traded to the Canadiens from the Red Wings on Sunday night, and he'll be in the lineup a day later. The 30-year-old was out of the lineup for Detroit since late October amid his looming trade request, but he had been practicing with the University of Michigan in recent weeks in an attempt to maintain his conditioning. Across his first 10 appearances with the Red Wings this season, Larkin recorded two goals, four assists, six blocked shots, five hits and four PIM while averaging 21:41 of ice time.