The Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay Thursday as a result of his decision to no longer play for the team.

Larkin's desire to be traded has been known since the summer, but he nevertheless reported for training camp and initially played for the Red Wings. He had two goals and six points in 10 appearances in 2026-27 before the suspension, including a key goal in Detroit's 4-3 shootout win over Edmonton on Monday. The victory might go down as Larkin's final game as a member of the Red Wings, who will continue to look for a trade involving the 30-year-old forward.