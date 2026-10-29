Larkin (not injury related) will not play until he is traded away from the Red Wings, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

After 818 regular-season outings across 12 seasons with the Red Wings, it appears that Larkin has suited up for Detroit for the last time. The 30-year-old center is expected to be traded in the near future after he recently made his 12-team trade list public. He initially put in a trade request in June, but ultimately remained with the Red Wings to start the new season, where he's compiled two goals, six points and 32 shots on net across 10 appearances. It remains to be seen which of the 12 teams on his trade list are pursuing the veteran center, but he can provide high-level two-way play up the center of the ice for the team that ultimately lands him. He's a strong player to stash in fantasy until his inevitable trade away from Motor City occurs.