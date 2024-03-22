Larkin returned from a lower-body injury against the Islanders on Thursday, adding two goals through 16:32 of ice time in a 6-3 win.

Larkin missed eight straight games before lacing his skates for this huge home win featuring his own even-strength tally in the second period and an empty-netter. The 27-year-old captain has a team-leading 28 goals to complement that same number of assists through 56 contests. Detroit won just two games while Larkin was out of commission, whereas fans of the Winged Wheel had been hoping that the likes of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat would've been able to hold down the fort. At any rate, the Original Six club holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 12 games left in the regular season.