Larkin battled through a knee injury but was able to finish Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers, adding a power-play goal in the process.

Just 28 seconds into the contest, Larkin had to be helped off the ice after teammate Jeff Petry's blast from the blue line hit him on the knee and left the captain withering in pain. However, he toughed it out and tied the game with four minutes to play in regulation. Larkin needs just one more goal and another helper for a 30-30 season, but those numbers won't mean all that much to him as long as his team is outside of the playoff picture. As of Sunday morning, the Wings are two points behind the Flyers for the second wild-card spot out from the Eastern Conference.