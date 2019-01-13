Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dishes three helpers
Larkin racked up three assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Minnesota.
It was his first three-point effort since Oct. 30 and gives him 44 points in 47 games. Larkin is currently on pace to exceed his career high of 63 points set last year and reach the 70-point mark for the first time in his young career. However, Larkin has now gone seven straight games without recording a power-play point, including Saturday's game where he saw nearly five minutes of power-play ice time.
