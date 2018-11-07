Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Gets day off for maintenance
Larkin was excused from practice Wednesday after sustaining an undisclosed injury -- which he ultimately returned from -- Tuesday night against the Canucks, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
This essentially amounted to a maintenance day for Larkin, meaning there's no real threat of the speedy center missing Friday's home contest against the Rangers.
