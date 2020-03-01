Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Heating up
Larkin scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Larkin's modest point streak had been snapped Thursday night. But he still heating up, relative to his overall performance. Larkin now has 48 points in 67 games, but he won't come close to his career mark set last year (73 points).
