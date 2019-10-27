Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Reflects on poor play of late
Larkin, who's mired in a five-game pointless drought, is accepting responsibility for Detroit's seven-game losing streak, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
In all actuality, the entire Detroit team is in disarray, but Larkin is a true professional with an infectious attitude, and it's no surprise to see him shoulder the blame for the team's brutal skid. However, perhaps more surprising than Larkin's point drought is the fact that he's minus-5 over that span. After all, he certainly has the wheels to keep up with opposing goal-scorers. "We need a win bad," Larkin said. "We need to get our confidence back as a team. We've played good, we haven't played good consistently. We just need to get two points and grind out a win and pick up from there."
