Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tallies power-play goal
Larkin scored the Red Wings' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
His power-play goal came late in the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Sabres winger Kyle Okposo answered with a goal of his own a couple minutes later. Larkin has three points in two games since returning from an oblique injury. He is up to 23 goals and 52 points in 54 games, and his five shots on goal today bring him to 207 for the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Helping hand in return•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ready to rock•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Team to decide on status Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hoping for return Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Unable to practice Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...