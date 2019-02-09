Larkin scored the Red Wings' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

His power-play goal came late in the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Sabres winger Kyle Okposo answered with a goal of his own a couple minutes later. Larkin has three points in two games since returning from an oblique injury. He is up to 23 goals and 52 points in 54 games, and his five shots on goal today bring him to 207 for the season.