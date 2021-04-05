Hronek supplied a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

The power play has been a sore spot for the Red Wings, but Hronek -- whose nine man-advantage points lead all Wings -- made an impact in that key special teams spot against a divisional powerhouse. Hronek is a dependable fantasy blueliner with two goals and 20 assists through 40 contests on the season ledger.