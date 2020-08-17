Lindstrom will play for Almtuna on loan for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Lindstrom played for the Almtuna youth system on his way to the professional ranks. The 21-year-old blueliner will likely only play with the team until the Red Wings report for training camp. If he doesn't earn a spot on the 23-man roster, Lindstrom figures to head to the minors.