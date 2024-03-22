Lindstrom notched an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindstrom has two helpers over nine appearances in March. He's maintained a bottom-four role a majority of the time he's been with the Ducks, but he offers little upside on offense for a low-scoring team. The blueliner has eight points, 25 shots on net, 36 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances between the Ducks and the Canadiens this year.