Lindstrom was not qualified by the Ducks and will become an unrestricted free agent Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Lindstrom totaled 10 points in 46 games with Anaheim and Detroit last season. He was often a healthy scratch and didn't see consistent playing time. The 25-year-old blueliner has 35 points in 174 career NHL contests.
