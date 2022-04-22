Lindstrom delivered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Lindstrom merely dumped the puck off to Pius Suter behind the Red Wings net for an eventual Tyler Bertuzzi goal, but the rookie defenseman will take what he can get as these are pivotal moments for the 23-year-old to try to prove his worth. The Swede has a goal and 12 assists through 60 games.