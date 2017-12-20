Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Finally converts man-advantage goal

Nyquist dialed in a power-play goal Tuesday, helping the Red Wings to a 6-3 road win over the Islanders.

Detroit was terrific in terms of puck possession in this latest win, as all but one of its scoring plays involved three players. In Gus's case, Tomas Tatar dumped the puck off to captain Henrik Zetterberg, who wasted no time in delivering a one-timer for Nyquist's first power-play goal of the season. He's a proven playmaker, but one can expect inconsistent production from the Swede. This latest marker snapped a four-game pointless skid.