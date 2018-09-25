Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Sent to waiver wire
Sateri was waived by the Red Wings on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
This is a procedural move, as the Red Wings will be like most teams in rostering only two goaltenders to open the 2018-19 season. Sateri allowed two goals on 31 shots on Sunday to help the Red Wings remain undefeated after four preseason contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Skates off with victory•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Steady in preseason debut•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Garners one-year deal•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Bound for Hockeytown•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Returns to minor league•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...