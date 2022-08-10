Walman (shoulder) signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with Detroit on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Walman was headed for an arbitration hearing but instead agreed to settle with the club on a new deal. Perhaps most importantly for the blueliner, his new contract is a one-way pact, which means it will be harder for the club to move him between the NHL and AHL. WIth Walman expected to miss the start of the season due to his shoulder issue, he may be hard-pressed to secure regular minutes in 2022-23.