Veleno provided an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

With eight goals and nine assists through 40 games, Veleno finds himself four points away from establishing a new career high. The Red Wings have given Veleno plenty of opportunities to shine since drafting him 30th overall in 2018, and this is a pivotal year in terms of proving his worth given that he's on an expiring contract with a cap hit set at a mere $825,000. Veleno is due to become a restricted free agent in the summer.