Veleno scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Veleno was just able to squeak in a goal on a wrap-around in the second period, though it required video review to confirm. The 23-year-old center has picked up three points over his last four games since he missed two contests with an undisclosed injury. He's been solid in a middle-six role this season with 16 points, 50 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-9 rating over 38 appearances.