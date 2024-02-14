Veleno scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Veleno scored midway through the second period to cut the Red Wings' deficit to 3-2. The 24-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last four games, with three of those points coming on the power play. While he's seeing bottom-six usage at even strength, he's also on the second power-play unit. The Quebec native has 10 goals, 22 points (five on the power play), 58 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-13 rating through 50 appearances in what's already a career year.