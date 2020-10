Veleno has been loaned to Malmo of the SHL for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, MLive.com reports.

Veleno spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the minors, picking up 11 goals and 23 points in 54 games with AHL Grand Rapids. The 2018 first-round pick is likely still a year or two away from carving out a full-time role with the big club, but he could make his NHL debut at some point in 2020-21.