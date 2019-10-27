Veleno, a notable prospect, is struggling with AHL Grand Rapids having recorded just one point (a goal) and a minus-8 rating through the first eight games.

Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com caught up with Veleno on Friday, after the 2018 first-round (30th overall) draft pick snapped a seven-game pointless drought with a power-play tally in a 4-1 win over Manitoba. "It was a little frustrating," Veleno said. "There was really nothing happening offensively. It's a tough league to put up good numbers so I was lucky enough to capitalize on that one and it's a big relief for sure." The Red Wings have been struggling as well, with the team sitting second to last in the Atlantic Division standings, but it doesn't appear that Veleno will be promoted anytime soon based on his brutal stretch at the lower level.