Veleno will not be available against Minnesota on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Veleno has racked up 13 points in 34 games this season and should be a near-lock to top the personal best he set last season (20 points), barring an extended injury absence. With Veleno out of the lineup, both Michael Rasmussen and Jonatan Berggren figure to be candidates to move into a top-six role.