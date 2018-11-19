Veleno racked up four assists in QMJHL Drummondville's 6-1 win over Sherbrooke on Sunday.

Once viewed as a potential top-ten pick, concerns surrounding Veleno's long-term upside led to him plummeting to the bottom of the first round (30th overall) in this past June's draft. Detroit quickly snatched up him at that point and Veleno has responded with 27 points and 85 shots on goal in his first 20 games for Drummondville this season. A strong skater who is responsible defensively, Veleno has a chance to turn into a solid, two-way center at the NHL level.