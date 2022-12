Veleno provided an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Veleno intercepted a lazy puck-clearing attempt from goalie Brian Elliott and quickly fed Elmer Soderblom for the game-winning goal. It appears that Veleno's confidence is up as he's riding a three-game point streak comprised of a goal and two assists. Veleno, whom the Wings drafted 30th overall in 2018, remains a work in progress, but his offensive upside makes him worth watching during the hot streak.