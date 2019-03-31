Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Ericsson (lower body) is not expected to be in Sunday's lineup against the Bruins.
Ericsson has now missed seven of the last nine games and hasn't scored a point since early January. The defensive-minded blueliner's absence shouldn't hinder too many fantasy rosters.
