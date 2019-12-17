Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Lands on IR
Detroit placed Ericsson (face) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The Red Wings have a break in their schedule next week, so now that he's been placed on IR, Ericsson won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Dec. 28 against the Panthers. Either way, the veteran blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-7 rating in nine games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Ruled out with undisclosed injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Summoned to big club•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Returns to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.