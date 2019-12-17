Play

Detroit placed Ericsson (face) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Red Wings have a break in their schedule next week, so now that he's been placed on IR, Ericsson won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Dec. 28 against the Panthers. Either way, the veteran blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-7 rating in nine games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.

