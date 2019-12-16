Ericsson (nose) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Ericsson took a stick to the nose in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kings, so his status is uncertain for Tuesday's clash. If Ericsson plays, there's a good chance he wears a full mask for added protection. The veteran blueliner has zero points and a minus-7 rating over nine games.