Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Back from IR
Ericsson (face) was activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Ericsson has missed the last 11 games due to this injury, but he's been a healthy scratch often this year anyway. Although the veteran blueliner is healthy again, it wouldn't be surprising if he stays in the press box Tuesday versus the Islanders.
