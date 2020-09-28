Ericsson won't be re-signed by the Red Wings, the team announced Sunday.

Considering Ericsson split time between the NHL and AHL last season while costing the team $4.25 million against the cap, it shouldn't come as a surprise the organization is going to move in a different direction. At 36 years of age, this could be the end of the line for Ericsson. If that's the case, he'll retire having played in 680 games, all for the Wings, in which he notched 27 goals, 98 helpers and 694 shots.