Ericsson hasn't recorded a point through 18 games this season.

Between getting waived, his subsequent trip to AHL Grand Rapids, and a facial injury that cost him a trip to injured reserve, Ericsson hasn't seen much time at the top level. The Swedish blueliner is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and with the league understandably at a standstill given the current events, it's quite possible Ericsson has already played his last game for Detroit.