Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Placed on waivers
Detroit placed Ericsson on waivers Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The 35-year-old has played sparingly in 2019-20, going pointless across 11 appearances with the Red Wings. If he goes unclaimed, Ericsson will report to AHL Grand Rapids.
