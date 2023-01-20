Oesterle recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Oesterle ended a six-game point drought with his helper on a Joe Veleno goal in the second period. In that span, Oesterle was also a healthy scratch three times, though he seems to maintain the inside edge for playing time over Gustav Lindstrom. Oesterle is up to four points, 31 shots on net, 24 hits, 38 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 31 appearances this season as a third-pairing defenseman.