Oesterle registered a pair of assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canadiens.

Oesterle has a pair of multi-point games over his last three appearances, but fantasy managers will find it tough to rely on the third-pairing defenseman. The 30-year-old has garnered just 11 points through 49 contests and he's never topped 20 points in a given campaign. Cashing out the balance of a one-year, $1.35 million deal, Oesterle is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.