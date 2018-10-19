Glendening was the lone goal-scorer for the Red Wings in Thursday's 3-1 road loss to the Lightning. He also collected two hits and another pair of blocked shots.

Glendening produced a greasy goal at the doorstep, getting on the scoreboard for the first time this season and foiling Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid int he process. The Wings love having this guy around since he's physical and works so hard to contribute in a bottom-six capacity, but Glendening has never topped 21 points in the five-plus years that he's been in the NHL.