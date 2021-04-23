Glendening scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Glendening struck at 15:35 of the first period after he converted on a Marc Staal assist. The 31-year-old Glendening has picked up three goals and a helper in his last five outings. For the season, the Michigan native is at 15 points, 59 shots on net, 58 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 47 contests.