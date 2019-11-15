Play

Glendening (wrist) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against San Jose, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Glendening has missed Detroit's last 11 games due to a wrist injury, but he should be ready to resume his usual bottom-six duties against the Sharks. The 30-year-old American has picked up three points in 10 games this campaign.

