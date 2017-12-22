Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Slated to miss at least a month
Glendening (upper body) will be sidelined for at least a month.
Glendening suffered the right hand injury during Wednesday's contest against the Flyers. It wouldn't be surprising if a corresponding move to injured reserve is on tap with a recall coming from the team's AHL affiliate, but that may not occur until after the holiday break. Look for Tyler Bertuzzi to see plenty of game action in his stead.
