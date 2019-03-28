Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill believes Glendening (undisclosed) will play against the Sabres on Thursday.

This corroborates a report from Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings official site, as published on social media Wednesday. Glendening has already established a career-high 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) through 76 games this season, but most of his shared wealth in fantasy games comes in the form of 5-on-5 and defensive situations.