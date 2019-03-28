Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Still in line to play Thursday
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill believes Glendening (undisclosed) will play against the Sabres on Thursday.
This corroborates a report from Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings official site, as published on social media Wednesday. Glendening has already established a career-high 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) through 76 games this season, but most of his shared wealth in fantasy games comes in the form of 5-on-5 and defensive situations.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...