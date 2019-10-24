Glendening suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Senators and won't rejoin the action.

Glendening logged just 6:39 of ice time before his exit, posting a shot on goal and a minus-1 goal differential during the contest. The Wings will be forced to finish this one out with just 11 forwards, with Christoffer Ehn potentially available to take Glendening's place in the lineup if his absence extends beyond Wednesday.