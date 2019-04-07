Red Wings' Matt Puempel: Back in AHL
Puempel was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Drafted in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Puempel still hasn't got his footing at the top level. He scored one goal in eight games with Detroit this season but has 24 goals and 50 points at the AHL level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...