Red Wings' Matt Puempel: Summoned by parent club
The Red Wings recalled Puempel from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Detroit is currently dealing with several injuries up front, so Puempel will round out the team's depth at forward for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old has racked up 42 points in 51 AHL appearances this season.
