Green scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Boston.

The veteran missed the scoresheet in his first two outings back from a neck injury that cost him seven games, so it was encouraging to see Green post a multi-point showing Tuesday. He's now up to seven tallies and 24 helpers through 59 contests for the campaign and projects to resume being a serviceable supporting piece in most settings.

