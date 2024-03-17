Seider picked up an assist, two blocked shots and four hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Seider had just two points in a single contest during the Red Wings' seven-game losing streak that mercifully ended in this latest home game against the Sabres. As a top-pairing defenseman assigned to the No. 1 power play, Seider is heavily relied upon to create chances in the attacking zone. However, the Wings have been lost with Dylan Larkin rehabbing a lower-body injury, so the offensive output is likely to be hit-or-miss for Seider until the team gets its captain back. Seider has seven goals, 28 assists, 155 hits and 161 blocked shots this season, but it's only natural for people to measure the German's recent efforts against the backdrop of his Calder Trophy-winning 2021-22 campaign.